A pair of ospreys in the Glaslyn Valley near Porthmadog have hatched their first chicks.
Aran and his new partner Elen have been incubating two eggs in recent weeks and the first chick hatched at 1.38am on Wednesday, 31 May. The second followed shortly after at 11.38 on 1 June.
Elen is unringed and was first seen at the Glaslyn nest on 3 April. Aran’s mate, Mrs G,failed to return from her migration in what would have been her 20th year in the Glaslyn Valley. Aran and Elen soon bonded, and two eggs were laid.
Elen was named after Yr Elen, a mountain in the Carneddau range of Eryri (Snowdonia). She is likely to be a three-year-old osprey and from her behaviour she is believed to be breeding for the first time.
Staff and volunteers at Glaslyn Ospreys are now eagerly waiting for the second egg to hatch in the coming days.
Visitors to Glaslyn Ospreys can see live images of the birds on the nest from high-definition cameras beamed to a visitor centre and hide.
Live images are also broadcast 24 hours a day online throughout the season on www.glaslynwildlife.co.uk/live