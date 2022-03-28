Osprey project welcomes female back for 19th year running

Wales’ oldest breeding female osprey has returned to her nest near Porthmadog for the 19th year running.

Glaslyn Ospreys captured Mrs G’s arrival on the nest on their live stream broadcast at 12.38pm on Saturday, 26 March.

Although it is not known where she spends the winter, the majority of UK ospreys migrate to Western Africa, an incredible 6000-mile round journey.

Bywyd Gwyllt Glaslyn Wildlife trustees, volunteers and the charity’s supporters now eagerly await the return of her partner, Aran.

Since 2004 when she first started breeding in the Glaslyn Valley, 41 of Mrs G’s chicks have successfully fledged, and five of her chicks and three of her grand chicks were known to be breeding elsewhere in the UK last year. In total she has 112 grand chicks and 10 great grand chicks that the project knows of.

Glaslyn Ospreys visitor centre at Pont Croesor opens to the public today, Monday 28 March, and visitors will be able to use the new hide built over the winter months following a successful public appeal to raise £35,000 towards its construction.

The hide will improve viewing facilities for the thousands of people who visit every year to see ospreys and other wildlife in the Glaslyn Valley.

From the hide, visitors can use telescopes to get clear views of the Glaslyn osprey nest. Live broadcasts from the nest are also streamed directly to both the visitor centre and the hide throughout the day.

The hide is also an excellent vantage point for the nearby Pont Croesor (Friends of the Ospreys) nest where another pair of ospreys successfully bred for the first-time last year.

During last season over 19 different ospreys, including Mrs G and Aran were sighted on or around the Glaslyn nest and in the Valley.

The visitor centre and hide will be open every day of the week until the birds migrate in September. There is no admission charge but the charity welcomes donations.