An osprey has returned to its nest in Gwynedd.
Glaslyn Osprey centre near Porthmadog welcomed the return of Elen on Tuesday afternoon (26 March).
Announcing her return on social media, a post said: “Welcome home Elen!
“Elen landed back on the Glaslyn nest at 12.10 this afternoon.”
It is a timely because the osprey centre reopened for the season on Monday, 25 March.
Home to Welsh ospreys since 2004, the Pont Croesor centre attracts thousands of visitors every year.
Visitors can enjoy live views of activities from two osprey nests on screens at the Visitor Centre and the John Parry Hide.
The nests can also be viewed through high quality telescopes and with a total of four pairs of breeding ospreys in the Valley last year, there are sure to be sightings of the birds soaring high above.
One of the nests is home to ospreys Aran and Elen who bred together for the first time last year and raised two chicks.
The adult birds migrated to Africa for the winter.
The centre is open every day from 10.30am-4.30pm.
Entry is free but donations are welcome. There are refreshments and a gift shop.
For more information and live pictures from the nest visit www.glaslynwildlife.co.uk.