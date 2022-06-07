Ospreys enter ‘reptilian stage’

The Glaslyn osprey chicks are doing well, the wildlife centre has reported.

On Saturday, 11 June, the centre reported that the chicks had entered the reptilian stage. A centre spokesperson said then: “They are now 16, 15 and 12 days old and they have all reached the ‘reptilian stage’, where their second down gives them the appearance of dinosaurs as their pin feathers begin to appear on their heads and necks.

“They have a rapid growth rate during the first four weeks of age and the size difference between the eldest and youngest chick is particularly noticeable at this stage in their development. As they are growing up we are now seeing the two older chicks exploring the nest and the youngest chick should join its older siblings in the next day or so.”