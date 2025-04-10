The Dyfi Valley ospreys Telyn and Idris have produced their first egg of the season.
The internet-famous couple returned to their Dyfi Osprey Project nest near Machynlleth in late March after seven months apart.
The couple didn’t waste time getting reacquainted - with Osprey Project staff correctly predicting the appearance of their first egg almost down to the hour.
12.8 days after mating, Telyn laid the egg on the afternoon of 9 April.
The quick turnaround is “bang on average” for first eggs according to the centre - the new egg being Telyn’s 22nd at this nest.
Despite the speed of egg production, a lot of the time is actually spent deciding - Telyn’s body ‘decides’ whether to invest another year with Idris or not.
After about a week of decision-making on whether Idris’ gametes are up to the task, her hormonal system will allow his gametes to fertilise her eggs.
It then takes roughly three days to create the egg.
The couple were spotted mating again one day later.
This year, the couple are breaking several records by marking their sixth year together.
This makes them the longest-standing pair at the nest, Telyn having returned to the site for eight years.
After fledging their brood, the couple will depart for their winter locations - unknown, but undoubtedly sunny.
Osprey Project staff assume they are likely to winter in west Africa, but 5 per cent of ospreys now spend winter months in southern Europe.
This year, Idris also broke the record for the earliest arrival the project has seen in 17 years of live streams - arriving on 21 March, likely due to the southerly winds.
Telyn rejoined him on 27 March, two days earlier than her average arrival time.
The Dyfi Osprey Project has live-streamed the nest each breeding season for 17 years on their YouTube channel.