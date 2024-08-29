It’s currently in its second phase of three, by supporting the recovery of canine DNA from livestock attacks through community engagement. The aim of the second phase is to increase the number of livestock attack samples submitted to the project, in order to develop the methods to support forensic analysis of canine DNA by UK labs.Moreover, the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) Bill was close to becoming legislation before the General Election was announced in May earlier this year. If the Bill is passed, it will strengthen the existing law which has been in place since 1953. It will help to prevent instances of dog attacks by making it easier to collect DNA samples and, in more serious cases, seize and detain dogs to reduce the risk of further incidents.