Outdoor well-being walks have begun for Machynlleth patients thanks to a group of volunteers.
Research has been ongoing for five years in the Dyfi Valley, developing and studying the impact of ‘green prescribing’ on patients' health.
A report this summer by national charity Coed Lleol/ Small Woods revealed out of 600 residents, the majority found outdoor activities helped with their health and well-being.
A surprising outcome was also the number of volunteers wanting to help make this happen.
This July Coed Lleol trained 14 volunteers to lead nature walks, funded by PAVO.
Taking place every Friday until mid-November, the walks are available for all, signposted by clinicians at Bro Ddyfi Community Hospital, CAMAD, PAVO’s Community Connector and others.
Rosie Strang from Coed Lleol said: “The first walk went really well.
“Each leader created a different theme, from nature spotting to crafts.
“The community survey identified local people keen to help deliver outdoor health activities in the Dyfi Valley, which with its abundant nature can provide many opportunities for people to get outdoors and connect with nature, addressing key health issues the survey identified such as mobility and mental health.
“One of the ways to meet this was to enable volunteer-led Autumn Wellbeing Walks, which could complement but not be at the expense of clinical care in the hospital.
“The hope is to build a longer-term movement of regular walks, for and by the community in and around the hospital that can complement socially prescribed activities and clinical care.”
The walks are open to “most abilities” including wheelchairs, meeting every Friday until 8 Nov at Bro Ddyfi Hospital Cafe at 11am.