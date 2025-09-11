Powys County Council have identified parents of more than 1,000 children who could be receiving childcare for free or at a reduced cost.
New data analytics software has identified families that may be eligible for childcare support but are not currently taking up the council-offered support.
Sandra Davies, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for Future Generations, said: “We know that finding the right help with childcare costs can be confusing, so we hope these letters will provide some clarity for Powys parents.
“We are encouraging all Powys parents and guardians to check if they are eligible – you might be pleasantly surprised by what is available!”
The support offered could help households reduce their bills or increase their income if the childcare would support them to work more hours.
Forty-eight households with children aged 3-4, 150 children aged 2, and 218 children aged between 18 months and 2 years will be receiving letters asking them to check their eligibility.
Those living in areas covered by Flying Start could make them eligible for 12.5 hours of free childcare a week.
Working parents or guardians with children aged 3-4 could get up to 30 hours of free childcare a week.
Parents or guardians with children aged 11 or under could be eligible for tax-free childcare worth £2,000-4,000 a year.
Low Income Family Tracker (LIFT) data software has also identified 331 households who could be eligible for support with the cost of healthy food and milk via the Healthy Start programme.
Anyone with queries about childcare support in Powys, or needing help to apply, can phone the Family Information Service on 01874 612419 or email: [email protected]
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.