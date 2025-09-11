“This investment will help create jobs, boost economic activity and breathe new life into high streets and town centres across Mid Wales,” said Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, and Councillor Clive Davies, Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet Member for Economy, Regeneration and Carbon Management, in a joint statement. “The types of projects we are likely to support include developing underused, empty or run down properties into businesses, housing, leisure facilities, commercial premises or community facilities; improving the appearance of properties and/or reshaping them to make them more viable; or improving existing premises by introducing innovative services and connectivity, such as high speed broadband, which will attract businesses.”