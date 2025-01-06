Resurfacing works later this month will see the overnight closure of the route linking the two main roads into and out of Aberystwyth, forcing cars in both directions to travel through the town centre.
The A4120 Heol y Bont between the mini roundabout in Llanbadarn Fawr and Morrison’s roundabout past Blaendolau Fields is set to be closed between 7pm and 5am, with the closure expected to be in place for around two weeks from 20 January.
The road links the A44 with the A487 while bypassing the town centre.
Motorists will now have to take on alternative routes – each two and half miles long - which will see traffic travelling in both directions redirected through the town centre to avoid the closure.