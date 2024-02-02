Residents of Llanddewi-Brefi gathered in the village’s community centre to discuss proposals to build a wind turbine energy park near the village.
The plans, if they go ahead, would see up to six wind turbines reaching heights up to 755ft (230 metres) which is almost three times the average size of an onshore turbine (295 ft/90 metres.)
The turbines would be built about 3.5km southeast of Llanddewi-Brefi in the Waun Maenllwyd area.
The potential developers, Belltown Power, say the turbines will save 30,346 tonnes of CO2 and have the potential to power 20,000 homes a year, they claim this ‘roughly’ equates to powering two thirds of Ceredigion.
Waun Maenllwyd is one of Wales’ Pre-Assessed areas for wind turbine development under Future Wales: The National Plan 2040. As well as up to six turbines, the site will also include battery storage facilities.
The meeting in Llanddewi-Brefi took place on Friday, 19 January. It was chaired by Ceredigion MP Ben Lake, and organised by local resident Shelagh Yeomans, who has concerns about the ‘adverse effects’ of wind turbines on humans and animals.
She said: “Our objective was to share information and level the playing field. Belltown energy has hosted two community meetings that focused on what they believe to be the positives of the turbines. I have discovered that the reality is somewhat different.”
A variety of panellists shared their views on wind turbines and whether Wales, a net producer of energy, needs to build anymore.
One of the panellists, Jenny Chryss, Chair of the Rethink group, said: “Wales has more than enough wind generated power, building more won’t get us to net zero.
“There are better ways to produce green energy. Wind doesn’t generate a consistent amount of electricity, and you can’t store the power you generate. When it isn’t producing, other sources of energy need to be used.”
On the night, an audience member claimed the potential developers, Belltown Power, had not been invited to the meeting.
However, meeting organiser Shelagh claims the company was. She said: “We can assure you Belltown Power were contacted via email.”
The Cambrian News approached Belltown on the matter, a spokesperson for the company said they had not been invited.
“Belltown can confirm we did not receive an invite to the public meeting that was held in Llanddewi Brefi on Friday 19 January.
“However, at the public consultation events we held in Llanddewi-Brefi and Lampeter in June 2023 we received some very helpful and constructive feedback.”
You can view material from Belltown’s previous consultations through the Waun Maenllwyd Wind Energy Hub.