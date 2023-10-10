Dwyfor Meirionnydd politicians Liz Saville Roberts MP and Mabon ap Gwynfor MS joined guests at Palé Hall Hotel last week at a Macmillan coffee morning where £879.66 was raised for the cancer charity.
This is the 33rd year of Macmillan’s flagship fundraising event, which raised more than £12 million in the UK last year.
Since they were first held in 1990, Macmillan coffee mornings have raised £290m for the charity.
The Plaid Cymru duo said: “Macmillan coffee mornings are a great fundraising event which take place in homes, schools and workplaces throughout Wales. It’s both a social activity where people can get together and chat over a cuppa, and an opportunity to raise money for charity.
“It was a pleasure to join the team at Palé Hall Hotel, Llandderfel for this year’s coffee morning, where we were joined by Eleri Brady from Macmillan Cymru who manages the charity’s fundraising campaigns across north Wales.
“It was good to see so many in attendance supporting the event and we must give special mention to those responsible for preparing the food. A fantastic effort!
“This was also an opportunity to pay tribute to the work carried out locally in Dwyfor Meirionnydd to raise money for cancer charities. A number of people, many of them volunteers give their time to support the fight against cancer by organising and taking part in fundraising events.
“Macmillan are out there in our communities, providing personal, one-to one care and support to people living with cancer and to their loved ones, and that is why it is so important we make time to recognise the invaluable work that they do.
“A cancer diagnosis can affect every aspect of a person’s life from their day-to-day living and relationships to finances and mental health.
“We would urge everyone to join us in supporting the work undertaken by cancer charities across Dwyfor Meirionnydd so that we can contribute to the vital research work carried out to fight this terrible disease.”