Palé Hall Hotel near Bala will partner with one of the UK’s most renowned chefs, to create exclusive dining events.
The partnership with Luke Selby, executive chef at the double Michelin starred La Manoir aux Quat'Saisons at Great Milton, Oxford will launch before the end of the year.
A chef’s table and a series of exclusive dining events, highlighting Luke’s culinary mastery, will feature prominently in the partnership. The vital link between local food producers, Welsh culinary heritage and the dishes will also be key ingredient.
Palé Hall owners Anthony and Donna Cooper-Barney said: “This partnership is an exciting venture that embodies our dedication to culinary excellence and outstanding hospitality.
“Together, we are committed to creating extraordinary dining experiences that resonate with our guests long after their visit. This collaboration promises to be a celebration of flavours, stories and the joy of sharing exceptional food in the enchanting setting of Palé Hall.
“In the dynamic landscape of fine dining, collaborations between exceptional culinary talents have the power to create extraordinary experiences. This collaboration is set to elevate our dining offerings, showcasing a shared commitment to excellence, sustainability and the celebration of seasonal flavours.
“Palé Hall Hotel is more than just a place for guests to stay; it is a sanctuary where culinary art and hospitality intertwine to create unforgettable memories. With its stunning architecture and picturesque surroundings, the hotel serves as an ideal setting for culinary exploration.
“Our mission has always been to provide an immersive experience that delights the senses. Partnering with Luke promises to enhance that vision significantly.”
Luke has made a name for himself at La Manoir aux Quat'Saisons with chef patron Raymond Blanc OBE. His focus on sourcing local and seasonal ingredients aligns perfectly with Palé Hall’s ethos.
“Together, we aim to craft a series of exclusive dining events that highlight Luke’s culinary artistry, allowing guests to indulge in a specially curated menu designed to showcase the best of both our establishments,” Mr and Mrs Cooper-Barney added.
“One of the cornerstones of this collaboration will be the introduction of a chef’s table, allowing guests to dine intimately, enjoying a multi-course menu crafted by Luke while witnessing culinary magic unfold right before their eyes.”
The chef’s table will not only offer a closer look at the artistry involved in each dish but also create an interactive experience, where diners can engage with Luke, learn about his inspirations and gain insights into the techniques that define his cooking style.
Guests will savour dishes that tell a story of place and time, while indulging in the freshest ingredients sourced from local farms, renowned for the quality of Welsh produce.
“Each course will be a testament to Luke’s signature style - meticulously prepared and beautifully presented, promising to tantalise the taste buds and ignite the senses,” said Mr and Mrs Cooper-Barney.
“This collaboration will extend beyond the plate. We envision events that celebrate the rich culinary heritage of our region, where guests can connect with local producers and learn the origins of the ingredients in their meals.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.