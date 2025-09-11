A Palestinian youth group are coming to Machynlleth thanks to residents who raised thousands for their visit.
Eight Palestinian teenagers will be visiting this month in what will be the first Palestinian youth exchange for the town.
The group aged between 13-16 from the West Bank and Jerusalem will meet local young people for a cultural exchange, from cooking to discussions, arts, music, dance and sports.
To bring the young people to Machynlleth, the Dyfi Valley Palestine Solidarity (DVPS) fundraised £2,610 to support travel and visa costs.
Katy Fowler, member of DVPS, said: “We are so honoured to be part of this important exchange trip.
“These young people experience daily oppression that is difficult to fathom.
“The opportunity to visit Wales and travel freely will be immense for them, as well as for the Welsh young people to learn more about human rights and humanity in general.
The trip had already been postponed once this June, after Israel’s bombing of Iran caused a lockdown on travel.
Organised by the Camden Abu-Dis Friendship Association (CADFA), many of the Palestinians involved will meet each other for the first time on the trip, having not been able to visit each other in their homes due to safety concerns.
Nandita Dowson, CADFA visit co-ordinator, said: “We have been running youth exchanges since 2006, and they never fail to be exciting, both for the young visitors and for the hundreds of people who get to meet them.”
After touring Newport, the Valleys, Pontypridd and Shropshire, the group will finish the two-week trip in London, opening the Palestine Children’s Museum in Camden to exhibit the art they created during the visit.
