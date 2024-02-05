The North Wales Police and Crime Panel have approved Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin’s proposal for a lower than anticipated increase in the policing precept.
This will mean that there will be a 32p per week (or £16.56 annually) increase in council tax for a Band D property for the financial year 2024-25. In percentage terms, this means a 4.97 per cent increase on last year and the agreed amount will be effective from April this year.
The Police and Crime Panel is a body made up of 10 councillors from across north Wales and three co-opted independent members and scrutinises the work of the Police and Crime Commissioner.
Over half of people who participated in a survey on the precept were supportive of an increase in in council tax of at least £17.50, meaning the figure of £16.56 is significantly below the amount seen as acceptable by local residents.
The survey took place with the people of North Wales over nearly six weeks from 27 November to 7 January, involving over 1,500 responses – a more than 50 per cent increase on the number who took part last year.
This news comes on top of a recent survey which showed that 77 per cent of people in north Wales have confidence in the way the region is policed, putting it at the top of the Crime Survey for England and Wales.
The force also achieved the second highest percentage nationally for those who agreed that the police would treat them with respect (86.5 per cent).
John Williams North Wales Police and Crime Panel chairman said: “The Police and Crime Panel on having agreed the Commissioners Police Budget for 2024/25 are aware of, and mindful of, the financial constraints affecting all Council Tax payers in North Wales, but believe that the Police Precept remains at a level which supports an effective and efficient police service and gives good value for money.”
Andy Dunbobbin, Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales, said: “I would like to thank the North Wales Police and Crime Panel for agreeing to my proposed increase in the policing precept. I value their input and scrutiny and appreciate their views on behalf of the residents of the region.
“While the increase is lower than might have been expected, and also less than many who took part in the survey were prepared to pay for policing, I still understand constraints that many are living under due to the cost-of-living crisis. As such, I will continue to work hard with the Chief Constable to deliver a well-funded, well-resourced and well-run Police Service that secures for the people of North Wales safer neighbourhoods, a fair and effective criminal justice system, and supports victims and communities.”