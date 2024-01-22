A parade to celebrate the Welsh patron saint of lovers returns to the streets of Aberystwyth this weekend.
Locals are encouraged to get involved with the Santes Dwynwen Parade and Twmpath, which will take place this Saturday, 27 January.
The parade will start at 2pm outside the Market Hall and finish at Ceredigion Museum where the Twmpath Dawns will be held.
A spokesperson for Aberystwyth Town Council, organisers of the event, said: "We aim for the event to be even more of a spectacle than last year where we saw a large crowd of adults and children dressed up and carrying banners and flags, celebrating Dwynwen, the Welsh Patron Saint of Love.
"We encourage all to dress up and to add as much colour as possible to the event.
"We are adding to the event next year in many ways including extending the event into the evening at the Museum with live local Welsh Bands performing.
"We hope that the event will once again attract a large following and be an even bigger success than last year."
The council is encouraging people to come alone with flags, costumes and friends to celebrate St Dwynwen's Day and 'celebrate love of all kinds - for people and the world'.
Aberystwyth Santes Dwynwen Parade will lead to the closure of Bridge Street, Great Darkgate Street, Owain Glyndwr Square, Terrace Road, Pier Street, Market Street, Chalybeate Street, Baker Street, North Parade and Portland Road from 2pm until 2.15pm on Saturday, 27 January.
As well as a twmpath after the parade, Ceredigion Museum will also host a concert with Gruffydd Wyn, a classical crossover artist from Wales. He appeared on 'Britain's Got Talent', getting a golden buzzer and making it through to the final. The concert starts at 7pm.