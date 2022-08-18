Paralympian signs up for Strictly Come Dancing
Subscribe newsletter
Five-time Paralympic champion Ellie Simmonds OBE, who has family in Aberdyfi and has regularly visited the village, will take part in this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.
Ellie said: “Oh my gosh! I’m literally bursting with excitement! It’s been so hard keeping this secret as I’ve wanted to tell everyone.
“I’m a tad nervous too, well more than a tad… I’m absolutely petrified!
“To be asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I cannot wait, it’s going to so much fun.
“I’m counting down the minutes until it starts; learning to dance, meeting my partner and everyone else in the show. Plus wearing the sequins and all that, It’s going to be a blast.
“I’ve been watching Strictly from as far back as I can remember; it’s a traditional lead up to Christmas with my family and it’s a privilege to be part of it.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |