Parents have branded the imminent closure of the Cambrian line “ridiculous”.
The rail closure that was announced by Network Rail will close sections of the Cambrian Line from Monday 17 March to Wednesday 2 April, coinciding spectacularly with the planned road works already taking place in Talerddig along the same stretch.
The road works to the A470 near Llanbrynmair are already taking the road out of action for three months in order to fix erosion from the river under the road.
The works are causing a 70-mile diversion around Cemmaes and Mallwyd to get to Welshpool and Newtown, starting on 20 January and expected to be completed on or before 11 April.
School children between Talerddig and Carno had been shuttled to the Cearsws rail station before getting the train to Machynlleth to attend Ysgol Bro Hyddgen.
However the rail closure will affect their ability to get to Machynlleth from Monday 17 March and Wednesday 2 April, with parents asking how authorities expect their children to get to school.
Eleri Humphreys is a mother of two teenage girls who attend Ysgol Bro Hyddgen and live in Talerddig on the far side of the roadworks.
She said: “It’s ridiculous.
“[With the road closure] they have a long day before they even start school.
“Rail delays in Birmingham caused them to get into school at 10am on one day and returned after 5pm on another day.
“We haven’t been told how the children are going to get to school - we’re in the dark.
“We’ve heard rumours that bus companies didn’t want to take the back route via Bont Dolgadfan.
“Parents are getting frustrated - with exams coming up, the issues with the trains and the buses on diversion - we don’t know what’s going to happen or how they’re getting to school.”
Ms Humphreys has the added issue of needing to access Bronglais Hospital for an operation which will stop her from driving for two months, meaning she will struggle to access physio appointments or be able to help her girls get to school each day.
Responding to parents' concerns, a spokesperson for Powys County Council said: “We are working with our partners including school transport operators and the North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agency (NMWTRA) to finalise the home to school/college transport arrangements that will be in place due to the closure of the Cambrian Line for engineering works.
“Those parents impacted will be informed directly of the transport arrangements once they have been agreed.”
The Talerddig road has been on a single-lane controlled traffic-light system since November 2023 when the bank under the tarmac noticeably collapsed.
The road works to address this have already been pushed back once - in October the dramatic Talerddig train crash which made national news pushed back the scheduled road works which were due to take place late that month.
Though the road works finally began on 20 January, on 11 February residents alerted authorities to a further deterioration of the roadside between Talerddig and Dolfach, with the metal barrier seen to be hanging over the edge of the eroded tarmac.
According to local councillors Elwyn Vaughan and Gary Mitchell, the issue will be addressed by the road engineers during the same closure period.
Though the NMWTRA rescheduled to allow Network Rail to do essential investigative and repair works for the train crash, it is unclear why there was not more coordination from the two agencies to ensure both road and rail weren’t taken out of use in the same period.
Powys County Councillor Elwyn Vaughan suggests the organisations are however working together, adding that workers are doing what they can to open one lane for vehicles to coincide with the rail works begin.
The councillor for Glantwymyn called for “patience and understanding”, adding: “All the relevant parties are in liaison with each other.
“The road contractors will do everything possible to maximise the potential opening of one carriageway so that lights can be used by the time the railway closes.
“Naturally that situation has to be monitored and is weather dependent.
“Failing that, pupils will be taken by minibus to Llanbrynmair and then onward to Machynlleth and Network Rail would provide coach alternatives.
“I'm aware they have taken those coaches before now from Machynlleth towards Welshpool.
“It's naturally frustrating and a challenge however the investment is much needed and is to be welcomed rather than the danger of having the road deteriorate further.
“It's a time for patience and mutual support and understanding which hopefully will be completed in a matter of a few weeks.”
He also highlighted the concerns of the residents on the stretch of B road that has become the unofficial but popular diversion around Talerddig.
Bont Dolgadfan is a small village which sits on the B4518 south of Llanbrynmair and offers the most direct diversion around Talerddig - turning the 70-mile detour which authorities signpost to, into a seven-mile detour.
The village nestled in the Cambrian hills has become a popular through-route for any driver with a map handy and not much time on their hands.
The hilly single-track B road has become overrun with drivers trying to find the quickest route, using the soft verges to swerve each other creating a “mud bath” along the farm-lined stretch.
Emergency callouts for vehicles stuck nose-first in ditches have already occurred, whilst farmers have taken to sending out 4x4s ahead of their tractors to warn commuters to back up.
In anticipation of the road closure, Bont Dolgadfan residents hosted a sign-making session, placing dozens along the road requesting drivers to ‘slow down - this isn’t the A470’ and to drive at 20mph.
Other signs helpfully guide unfamiliar drivers to the nearest laybys whilst warning of soft verges ahead.
Thankfully, Welsh government are not blind to the issue.
Cllr Vaughan said: “With this ongoing work, there are many that use the road via Bont Dolgadfan but it is unsuitable for heavy traffic.
“Welsh government has promised to reinstate that road to its previous condition once the main road has been completed.”
Cllr Gary Mitchell said: "I have received a number of calls and emails from concerned residents, especially those whom have children in schools and are currently using the rail network to make the school journeys.
"I appreciate its an important time in their education for some of the older learners whom are facing their GCSE’s and I’m sorry their studying is being impact. "Unfortunately the works are vital and have to be completed, the current road surface wouldn’t have held up much longer and were originally planned to take place before Christmas, but with the rail incident they had to be delayed. I’m aware the rail works have to be started within the financial year and its good to see investment, as this is not often the case.
"Where I have communicated my frustration to both TfW and Network Rail is over the lack of information and forewarning to a new ‘works compound’ that has been created in the small village of Talerddig. No notification of this was given and local residents heard only after works had started, that is not good enough."
Russell George MS calls for families to not be left “in limbo” over lack of school transport plans
Russell George MS for Montgomeryshire this week took the government to task over this issue - during First Ministers Questions on 11 February he asked the First Minister to intervene to improve coordination between transport agencies to minimise the impact on local communities.
Mr George highlighted his proposals for 24/7 working or overnight only work to allow the road to remain open during the day, and alternative temporary diversions along the trunk road network, all of which were rejected.
He asked for an update, and whether works were likely to be completed before 11 April.
Traffic Wales website confirmed that direct bus services between Machynlleth and Newtown are suspended due to the road works, advising passengers to use Transport for Wales (TfW) rail services.
This advice is however defunct during the newly announced rail closures.
Mr George also raised concerns over the lack of a transport plan for students travelling from Talerddig and Carno to Machynlleth, who rely on the rail service to attend school, whilst the school bus is not able to run due to the road closure.
With both road and rail links disrupted, students currently have no means of getting to school, “leaving families in limbo”.
The Senedd Member asked the Welsh government to reassess the current approach, prioritise faster completion of roadworks, and establish better coordination between transport agencies.
Commenting on the situation, Mr George said: "The handling of this road closure has been unacceptable, with little to no coordination between the Welsh Government, Transport for Wales, and Network Rail.
“Residents, businesses, commuters, and students are now left facing severe travel difficulties, with no clear solutions in place.
“The 70-mile road diversion has made travelling hard enough, but now rail works mean that travel is impossible for some.
‘’The government website encourages people to use the Transport for Wales Services.
“Last week, Network Rail announced a 16-day rail line closure in March into April and encouraged people to use the bus services, even though there are no direct bus services due to the road closure. There has been a lack of coordination between agencies.
‘’I am urging the First Minister to intervene and ensure that a proper contingency plan is put in place as a matter of urgency."
In response to his questioning, First Minister Eluned Morgan said: “We're hoping for [the road works] to be completed on 11 April.
“But we are working very closely with our supply chain to reduce this duration as far as possible.
“You suggested that there was a contradiction between the issue on the road and the rail, I'll ask the Cabinet Secretary just to take a look at the website and make sure that there is consistency in that.”
Are the rail works good news?
The rail works are part of the long-promised reinvestment in the Cambrian Line.
The works are part of a £15m investment which has been “planned years in advance”, and will pave the way for the introduction of Transport for Wales’ Class 197 trains.
Unscheduled repairs to current train stock have caused many a rail-replacement bus service - with the Cambrian Line having been promised new trains for years.
TfW received 40 new trains last year, but they won’t be ready to go on the line until these repairs take place.
The hope is that following these rail repair works, 145 new Class 197 trains made in Newport will be operational later this year, complete with more bicycle storage, easier access to the train, and improved air conditioning.
The works across March and April will include track renewals between Dovey Junction, Machynlleth and Caersws; maintenance between Caersws and Shrewsbury; embankment strengthening near Talerddig; bridge renewal at Glantwymyn and clearing vegetation.
Buses will replace trains between Newtown and Aberystwyth from Monday 17 March until 9am on Friday 21 March; Machynlleth and Pwllheli from Monday 17 March until 9am on Friday 21 March and between Shrewsbury and Machynlleth from 6pm on Friday 21 March until Wednesday 2 April.
According to Network Rail, closing the railway for this period will allow them to bring forward work scheduled for 2026 and 2027 and deliver multiple key projects at once, minimising future disruption and saving £1.5 million in the process.
A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We understand the inconvenience that shutting the line will cause, but we have been working with the Welsh Government, and our partners Transport for Wales, who have devised a thorough road replacement plan to minimise the impact of this essential work.”
The Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Ken Skates, said: “Unfortunately, the joint closures of the A470 and rail network between Machynlleth and Newtown are unavoidable on this occasion due to the temporary nature of the repair carried out on the retaining wall at Talerddig and the urgent need to ensure the future resilience of the Strategic Road Network, along with contractual obligations on the the rail network.”