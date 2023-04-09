The parents of a woman who died in a road traffic collision on the A487 in Felinheli on Monday have paid tribute to her.
Emma Louise Morris, 28, died at the scene of the crash on 3 April. Her son is in hospital with life-threatening injuries
Emma's parents have issued the following statement.
“Emma Louise Morris was beautiful inside and out and will leave an enormous void in all of our lives.
“We are very grateful for all the kind words received from family and friends but we would ask that our privacy be respected at this difficult time and we will not issue any further comment. We continue to monitor our grandson who remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital. We pray that he will heal soon.”
Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which took place on the A487 bypass between Felinheli and Caernarfon.
At around 7pm on Monday, police received reports of a four-vehicle road traffic collision involving a dark grey Audi A3 saloon, BMW 1 series, Peugeot 208 and a Skoda Octavia. Emergency services, including the Wales Air Ambulance, the Welsh Ambulance Service and North Wales Fire and Rescue attended.