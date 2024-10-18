DRIVERS face a 70 mile detour as work begins on repairing one of mid Wales’ major roads.
The Welsh Government has announced that work is to begin on repairing the A470 between Talerddig and Dolfach from 31 October until 20 December.
The work will provide a permanent solution on this stretch of road which has had traffic management in place since an emergency closure in October 2023, when a retaining wall which supported the road partially collapsed.
The road will be closed during this period, meaning residents face a two-hour detour and concerns have been raised over the impact that will have, especially on children who attend Ysgol Bro Hyddgen in Machynlleth and Newtown College.
Drivers will be diverted via Caersws, Newtown on the A483 and then Welshpool and Mallwyd, Gwynedd on the A458, to re-join the route at Glantwymyn.
Residents say they are ‘fuming’ about the lack of consultation.
One Talerddig resident, Eleri Humphreys, said: “It is disgusting that nobody from Powys highways and the senior staff at Powys County Council, the Welsh Government based at Cardiff Bay and the Traffic Cymru Gogledd a Canolbarth Traffic Wales North and Mid could not come out and meet the residents of Talerddig as we are the first point of call when anything happens with the A470.”
“When the road was closed last November 2023, it took Powys County Council and the Welsh Trunk Road agency more than 24 hours to take action in implementing the temporary road closures.
“No communication was shared by the council in notifying the school in Machynlleth and the college at Newtown of the immediate road closure. This left us and my neighbours with great concern on how the children would arrive home safely.
“My neighbours’ children are in the middle of preparing for their GCSE final exams are not prepared to have their travelling on the train. My oldest daughter is also preparing for her GCSE exams and cannot stay after school to do extra work due to the difficulty in getting home at night.”
A spokesperson for Powys County Council it is still finalising school transport plans, which will be relayed to parents when finalised.
A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “The closure of the A470 has been announced three weeks ahead of the event in order to give as much warning as possible to residents.”
The Welsh Government adds that the road closure is essential for repairs to take place.