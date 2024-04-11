Parents worried about the pandemic’s impact on their children’s learning have been granted £20,000 to bolster Corris’ After School Club.
After two and a half years of lockdown with much learning done online at home with overstretched parents, figures are starting to reveal the consequences of those years inside.
Eighty per cent of teachers observed an increase in the attainment gap seen in pupils in England, whilst 80 per cent of young people up to age 18 felt their progress has suffered as a result.
One savvy parent on Corris’ After School Club (CASC) committee took it upon herself to ask the National Lottery Community Fund for Wales to boost learning at the club- and got it.
Elizabeth Summerfield, tech company co-founder and mother of two from Dolgellau said: “After chatting to other parents I realised I wasn’t the only one worried about how lockdown had affected our child’s learning.
“Our children get schooled in Welsh but lots of us are Welsh learners ourselves, so it made it extra difficult to help our children.
“I’m really looking forward to giving our children extra opportunities- who knows, some of the things they experience might spark a new hobby and make lifelong memories!”
Elizabeth applied for the funds after a quick CASC WhatsApp poll revealed ‘overwhelming’ support for her idea, with 100 per cent of respondents agreeing their children ‘learned less’ during lockdown.
The funding will allow the club which has run for over 20 years to invite young people from further afield, including Dolgellau, Machynlleth and the surrounding area.
The money will provide weekly 90-minute ‘catch-up classes’ with a special guest teacher focusing on building confidence in skills including maths and literacy.
The club for 4-14-year-olds will host activities such as crime scene investigation workshops, Welsh rap, times tables dash, letter writing and woodland skills, as well as regular 30-minute outside play in good weather.
It is run at the Corris Institute from 3.30-5.30pm every weekday where parents are welcome to sit in the Institute cafe (or the pub), costing £8 per child per session or £6 for two siblings.