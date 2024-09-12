Campaigners against the sale of Plas Tan y Bwlch have received a glimmer of hope after Eryri National Park Authority agreed to postpone the decision of an offer on the historic Grade II* listed building.
The decision at Wednesday’s authority meeting ensures further discussions with interested parties and potential partners, consultation with the community, and formalisation of public access to parts of the woodland and Llyn Mair.
An estimated £3 million is needed to bring the building up to modern standards, with extensive repairs required to maintain its Grade II* listed status, and operating costs are approximately £250,000 per year.
Over the last decade, the authority’s budget has faced severe cuts, and despite various business models being implemented over the past 15 years, none have proven financially sustainable.
To find a sustainable future for Plas Tan y Bwlch, the authority say they listed the property on the market to explore interest while continuing discussions with a community group who have expressed a desire to preserve the building for public or community use.
Earlier discussions included the future of the estate’s Llyn Mair and surrounding woodland.
“We understand the local communities concerns to the area regarding historic access and all factors are being carefully considered as discussions progress,” an authority spokesperson said.
The authority said due to the sensitive nature of legal and confidential discussions, public consultation has been limited, but discussions with relevant public bodies have been ongoing. Additional drop-in session have now been agreed to listen to further community concerns.
Authority members have decided to delay any decisions until November to allow for further examination of all available options, ensuring that the long-term future of Plas Tan y Bwlch remains at the forefront of any decision-making process and to formalise public access to parts of the woodland and Llyn Mair.
Cllr Edgar Wyn Owen, authority chair, said: “This is a significant decision for the authority.
“We have listened to public and community concerns, and it is important we take the time to consider the future of Plas Tan y Bwlch.
“We have agreed that every option will be evaluated and that we will engage with the community and work closely with potential buyers to make the right decision for this historic property.”
The authority will revisit the decision at the meeting in November. In the meantime, talks with community groups, public bodies, and potential buyers will continue.