As the first of three long weekends in May approaches, the Snowdonia National Authority is reminding visitors to respect the National Park and its communities, and to take precautions to ensure visits are safe and enjoyable.
Bank holidays in Eryri can be extremely busy and the authority wants to make sure that visitors are well-prepared for their visit, especially after the instances of irresponsible and illegal parking at Pen y Pass and Ogwen at Easter.
Local authorities and community organisations have worked in partnership over the Winter to increase services in the National Park ahead of the 2023 visitor season.
The new Parking Eryri app is a useful tool for the public to make informed decisions about where they visit in the National Park by providing real-time information on parking availability in the authority’s car parks, allowing visitors to plan their trips more effectively.
The Sherpa bus service, Bws Ogwen and the T10 are sustainable ways to explore and enjoy the beauty of Yr Wyddfa and Ogwen during the upcoming bank holiday, reducing the impact of cars on the environment and easing traffic congestion. Illegal parking at both locations may well result in fixed penalties by the relevant authorities.
Yr Wyddfa Volunteer Wardens and the Caru Eryri Volunteers with their usual dedication and enthusiasm will be around Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) over the bank holiday weekend. They will be
litter picking and ensuring the mountain remains clean and safe for everyone to enjoy.
In addition, they will be offering expert local advice to visitors and sharing their knowledge about the National Park for all who visit. The National Park Authority is immensely grateful to these volunteers for their continued contributions to this fantastic part of the world.
Emyr Williams the National Park Authority’s chief executive said: “We want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable visit to Eryri, by planning ahead and following guidance, visitors can help to make sure that this bank holiday weekend is a success for all.
Visitors to Eryri should have a backup plan in case their desired area is too busy, as the popularity of some locations can cause limited parking availability and increased congestion.
Exploring less popular areas or visiting at quieter times can provide a more enjoyable and sustainable experience while still allowing visitors to appreciate Eryri’s natural beauty.”