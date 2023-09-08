Retrospective plans to remove five vehicle waiting bays in Cardigan have been given the thumbs-up by senior Ceredigion councillors.
The making of a Traffic Regulation Order for the works in Cardigan was recommended for approval at the Ceredigion County Council Cabinet meeting on 5 September.
A report for members stated: “It is proposed to replace five limited waiting bays on the eastern side of the junction between Morgan Street and St Mary Street, Cardigan, with a pedestrian footway, a flood alleviation pumping station, and to increase the length of the limited waiting bay on the southeast side of Morgan Street that is south of the junction with Pwllhai from 13.9 metres to 17.9 metres.
“These changes to parking arrangements are retrospective, they have been necessitated by the recent works undertaken by Welsh Water.
“First and Second stage consultations were conducted together with the approval of Cllr Elaine Evans, the local member, and Cardigan Town Council in order to expedite this matter, and no objections have been received.”
Cabinet approved the making of the necessary Traffic Regulation Order and the publication of a subsequent Notice of Making in the press to secure access to a newly constructed flood alleviation sewerage facility from St Mary Street and to improve pedestrian access from Morgan Street to St Mary Street.