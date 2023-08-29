Over the past decade and more, nearly 6,500 different runners have taken part with over 42,000 finishers in that time. Aberystwyth parkrun is stronger than ever and every Saturday morning you can find over 100 eager participants lining up in Plascrug Avenue, all with a different goal in mind, maybe to gain a new personal best, possibly meet up with friends for a walk and a chat or cover the distance as part of their medically prescribed recovery.