BOSSES at Borth Surgery say that they have seen an increase in verbal abuse towards staff members.
Borth Surgery said in a Facebook post: “We are saddened to report an increase in incidents of verbal abuse directed at our staff, including our GPs.
“Please be reminded that such behaviour will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
“Our team is here to help and support you, and we ask that all patients treat our staff with the respect and courtesy they deserve.
“We understand that visiting the surgery can sometimes be stressful, but verbal abuse makes it harder for us to provide safe, effective care for everyone.
“Abuse towards staff may result in removal from the practice list.”
