Hundreds of people enjoyed the Annual Village Fete and Dog Show in Llwyngwril on Saturday, 26 July, held at Hendre Hall again this year.
The dog show was judged by Annette Pullan, a registered veterinary nurse from Williams Veterinary Surgeons in Tywyn.
There were plenty of entries, and the event was enjoyed by both the dogs and their owners.
Fairbourne Community Responders had a lot of interest from people both young and old wanting to practise CPR.
The craft stalls were very successful, with visitors admiring and buying various handmade items on offer, including jewellery, homemade jams and chutneys, honey and bees wax products, textiles and ceramics. Additionally, the display of classic cars was larger than ever, drawing enthusiasts from near and far.
