Voters will head to polling stations tomorrow to choose the next police and crime commissioner (PCC) for Dyfed-Powys and North Wales.
This election marks several firsts in Wales, including the requirement for people to show identification before they cast their votes.
What does a police and crime commissioner do?
PCCs are elected by the public to hold their local police force and chief constable to account.
The role was introduced by the coalition government more than a decade ago, as part of reforms designed to make the police more accountable to citizens.
The first PCCs took up their roles in 2012.
The main responsibilities of PCCs include listening to members of the public and victims of crime so that policing takes local needs into account, as well as working with councils and other organisations to promote community safety.
PCCs do not lead police forces but they do have the power to appoint and dismiss chief constables.
Every PCC swears an oath of impartiality when they are elected to office, promising to serve all the people in their police force area “without fear or favour”.
The oath also states PCCs will not seek to “influence or prevent any lawful and reasonable investigation or arrest”.
Who are the candidates in Dyfed-Powys?
In Dyfed-Powys, incumbent PCC for Plaid Cymru Dafydd Llywelyn will stand again.
He will be challenged by Liberal Democrat Justin Griffiths, Philippa Thompson for Labour, Ian Harrison for the Welsh Conservatives.
Who is standing for election in North Wales?
North Wales PCC Labour incumbent Andy Dunbobbin is among those standing after the former Flintshire councillor was first appointed in May 2021.
The other challengers in North Wales are Brian Jones, a local councillor from Rhyl, for the Conservatives, former deputy North Wales PCC Ann Griffith for Plaid Cymru and former Liverpool councillor Richard Marbrow for the Liberal Democrats.
When and where can I vote?
Polling stations open at 7am and close at 10pm on Thursday, 2 May.
Each voter will have a designated local polling station named on their polling card.
Voter ID
The PCC elections will be the first time that voters in Wales have to show photographic ID at polling stations.
This is due to a law change by the UK Government in 2022, over fears of electoral fraud – but the introduction of voter ID in the UK is a controversial issue.
A full list of valid forms of ID can be found on the Electoral Commission website.
How is a winner chosen?
The next PCC will be chosen using the first-past-the-post election system, meaning the candidate with the most votes wins the election.
Voters must only choose one candidate on their ballot paper.
This year’s election marks another milestone, as it is the first time PCCs are chosen this way.
Previously, PCC elections used a supplementary vote system by which voters could choose a first- and second-choice candidate.
When will a winner be announced?
Vote counting will take place on Friday, 3 May.