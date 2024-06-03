The Summer Sports Fund launched on 3 June by North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin will help sports clubs and organisations organise activities for youngsters.
One of the aims of the fund is to combat anti-social behaviour. It comes on the back of last year’s Summer Soccer Fund. The new fund is open to all sports.
The commissioner has allocated £25,000 and to support 25 organisations, so a maximum of £1,000 is available for each project.
Applications are requested by midnight on 28 June.
Mr Dunbobbin hopes this “will make a real difference to the young people of north Wales during the summer holidays and emulate the outstanding success of last year’s Soccer Fund, which brought so much to so many teams across the region”.
Projects must be in north Wales and work with children and young people up to and including 17 years old. Applications must explain how they will tackle anti-social behaviour or be linked to the commissioner’s Police and Crime Plan.
Organisations must have a safeguarding policy and/or child protection policy. Staff and volunteers must have a DBS. An element of match funding is preferred but not essential.
Find more at www.northwales-pcc.gov.uk/summer-sports-fund