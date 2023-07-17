PCSOs have visited a school in Dolgellau following an 'incident' last week.
NWP Gwynedd South said two PCSOs, Shannon and Sandie, visited Ysgol Bro Idris.
The details of the incident have not been revealed, but in a Facebook post, a police spokesperson said: "On Friday PCSOs Shannon and Sandie visited Ysgol Bro Idris to give words of advice to all pupils following an incident that happened the week before.
"The individuals involved in the incident have been dealt with appropriately and have been warned of the consequences of bullying.
"Through education and awareness, we are hoping that the individuals involved will reflect and realise the negative effects bullying have."