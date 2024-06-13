Three-year-old pedalling Pixie has the finish line in sight after cycling 71 miles for charity.
The young girl from Llanarth had open heart surgery at just five months old due to a congenital heart condition.
Her parents wanted to raise money to give back to Ronald McDonald House, which put them up for free during Pixie’s surgery in Bristol- one of the worst periods of their life.
When discussing how to fundraise Pixie piped up that she could cycle- having not even owning a bike!
Starting in April, she has now almost reached her 82 mile target - the distance from her birth hospital in Swansea to Bristol Royal Hospital.
Dad Rhydian Roberts said: “Pixie is doing amazing and has raised an incredible amount of money so far... “It’s so heartwarming, and she’s really enjoying it, too.
“She’s unable to do contact sports because of her condition [and will need further surgeries throughout her life], but hopefully this will be the start of a lifelong love of cycling.”
They are celebrating with a barbecue and raffle at Feathers Royal Hotel in Aberaeron on 15th June at 4pm to raise more funds for Ronald Macdonald House- a charity which provides free accommodation for families of sick children.
After clocking her first two miles on April 1, Pixie has since been joined by on the road friends and family.
Her local community helped raise a whopping £3,259 so far, with even professional cycling Josh Tarling from INEOS Grenadiers writing to show his support.
The 20-year-old from Aberaeron attended school with Rhydian’s son and wrote Pixie a letter with cycling tips.
Rhydian said: “The support of our local community has been phenomenal; we can’t thank everyone enough.
“We nearly lost Pixie three years ago, so while not putting her under pressure, we’re 100 per cent behind her challenge and don’t want anything to hold her back.
“The challenge has no definite end date but we know our girl’s sheer strength and determination will help her complete it, and we couldn’t be prouder parents.”