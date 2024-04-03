A three-year-old girl with a life-long heart condition is set to cycle 82 miles for charity.
Pixie Roberts was diagnosed with congenital heart disease whilst mum Sam was still pregnant.
At just five months old Pixie underwent open heart surgery to save her life.
Now a fit and bouncy three-year-old, Pixie and her parents are giving back to the charity that put them up during one of the worst periods of their lives.
They were caught out after Pixie went in for her pre-op assessment at Bristol Royal Hospital for Children and she ‘took a turn’.
Pixie had turned blue and the doctors told her parents not to go home, 133 miles away.
Dad Rhydian from Llanarth said: “We were caught off guard. It was a tough time during Covid, only one person could be with Pixie at a time.
“Being put up by the Ronald McDonald House around the corner was a godsend.
“Having to see Pixie separately, we weren’t able to support each other in the way we wanted but at least we didn’t have to go back home.
“I tried repaying the charity at the time by gardening and chopping hedges, just trying to keep myself busy.”
To repay the charity which supports parents of sick children, the couple asked Pixie what she wanted to do and she said, ‘ride my bike!’
Rhydian said: “She didn’t even have a bike at the time!”
One trip to Cyclemart later and Pixie was off.
She began her 82 miles (the distance from Singleton Hospital where she was born to Bristol) on 1 April, the same day she was admitted for heart surgery three years ago.
She clocked two miles on her first day and according to her parents, she loves cycling so much she continues “cycling in the kitchen at home”.
Her parents are jogging alongside her each day but will hop on their bikes once the speedy girl gets faster.
They estimate it will take at least four months to complete her epic feat, with friends and family joining for the ride.
Rhydian said: “It’s so heartwarming, and she’s really enjoying it too.
“She’s unable to do contact sports because of her condition [and will need further surgeries throughout her life], but hopefully this will be the start of a lifelong love of cycling.”
Pixie has already doubled her £500 target reaching £1,044 to date. To donate go to her JustGiving page.