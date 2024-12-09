Harry Sutherland from the Llŷn has won gold in plastering while representing Grŵp Llandrillo Menai in the 2024 SkillBuild National Final.
The 21-year-old from Sarn Meyllteyrn in Pen Llŷn finished top in the UK after three days of intense competition in Milton Keynes.
Harry recently completed his Level 2 Diploma in Plastering at Coleg Menai, via an apprenticeship through Busnes@LlandrilloMenai and his employers Derwen Llyn Construction Ltd.
He qualified for the SkillBuild final as one of the top eight competitors from across the country, following a series of regional heats.
Harry said: “I am delighted to have taken the Gold in plastering. It's been such a good experience, testing my skills against people in the same line of work as me.
“The SkillBuild competitions are a great way to make sure the standards in the construction sector are always at their highest and to show the world we’re always striving to improve on them.”
SkillBuild, delivered by the Construction Industry Training Board, is the UK’s biggest and longest-running construction skills competition, taking place across 10 construction trades.
Competitors in each trade construct a project created by a panel of judges within an 18-hour timeframe over three days. The projects test their knowledge and skills, adherence to health-and-safety protocols, and their time management, character and commitment.
Harry, who also previously studied at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor in Pwllheli, made the UK final for the second consecutive year, having finished fourth in 2023. In the run-up to this year’s final, he spent a week back at Coleg Menai in Llangefni to prepare - and the practice certainly paid off.
Dyfed Jones, Deputy Program Area Manager for Construction at Coleg Menai, said: “Harry showcased incredible talent and determination in the plastering section.
“Out of more than 100 competitors, he rose through the ranks during the regional heats to secure a spot in the top eight finalists. Over three days of intense competition, Harry's skills truly shone and he was crowned the overall winner.
“This achievement is a testament to Harry’s hard work, dedication, and commitment to his craft. A special thanks to his tutors and employer, Derwen Llyn, for their support throughout this journey. Harry, you’ve made us all proud - here’s to a bright future ahead!
Do you want to upskill for the construction industry? To learn more about Grŵp Llandrillo Menai’s range of courses, including apprenticeships, click here or go to gllm.ac.uk/courses/construction-and-the-built-environment.