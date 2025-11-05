A new community support company launched in Pen Llyn has been created by two women who struggled to find help for their sick mums.
Eiren is the name of the new community support company, that has been created to help local people in Pen Llyn live more independently in their own homes.
The company was started after its founders – cousins Elen Hughes and Eirian Roberts-Parry – found it extremely difficult to get help when their mothers became ill while they were both working full-time.
Eiren has been set up to provide practical support services such as shopping, performing small household tasks, meal preparation, dog walking, and much more.
Although the company is only a month old, the cousins say it is already thriving, and with transport available to Elen and Eirian, Eiren will be able to reach more residents and help them to get out of the house on shopping trips, to hospital appointments, and for any other day-to-day needs.
Speaking to the ‘Cambrian News’, the cousins said: “Eiren’s goal is simple: to support as many people as possible in the area and make daily life easier for everyone.”
Elen has a background in retail as store manager, and Eirian has a background in care. They have lived in Penllyn all their lives. When they saw a gap in the market for a care in the home service, they decided to start their own business, and merged their names to create Eiren.
They said: “When both of our mothers became poorly around the same time, and with both of us working full time, we realised there was a need for that little bit of extra help that just wasn’t available, so we decided to create Eiren.
Eirian came up with the idea and Elen was soon on board.
“We came up with a name from our own names, and Eiren was born,” they added.
“We really want to help individuals to live an independent life in their own homes that are struggling with some tasks.
“We offer all sorts of help, such as respite for family members, sitting in for clients’ peace of mind whilst the client attends to personal care as we have seen people are afraid of falling or slipping whilst alone in their home, shopping, light tidying up of their home, preparing simple meals, taking clients on days out or to their appointments, dog walking and so much more.
“We offer a range of packages from one hour visits a week to daily visits.
“This is such a rewarding job knowing we are helping people.
“We have already got many happy clients and testimonials and we know we have done the right thing in committing to this venture.
“We hope in the near future to be able to offer roles within the company to locals.”
Elen and Eirian have set up a Facebook page where you can send messages to them if you or someone you know needs help. Visit https://shorturl.at/0jqyB.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.