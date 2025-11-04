A holiday company is offering one lucky person £30,000 and the chance to stay in at least 12 cottages, for free.
The lucky winner will become the face of holidaycottages.co.uk’s Happy Place campaign, visiting the UK’s 10 happiest destinations - as voted for in a recent survey of over 12,000 guests - plus two emerging favourites that are climbing the ranks thanks to their increasing popularity among UK holidaymakers.
Sarah Pring, Digital PR Manager at holidaycottages.co.uk, said: “The Joy Seeker will help us show the joy that’s waiting in every corner of the UK, from peaceful coastal escapes to countryside retreats, and inspire others to discover their own happy place.”
The Joy Seeker will embark on a 12-month journey to the UK’s happiest destinations.
Taking the top spot in the happiest places in the UK vote was Cornwall, with Devon taking second place. Cumbria is third, Norfolk fourth, North Yorkshire fifth, Northumberland sixth, Dorset seventh, Pembrokeshire eighth, Gwynedd ninth and Suffolk tenth.
As part of the contract, the Joy Seeker will receive a £30,000 content creator contract, stay free in a minimum of 12 stunning holiday cottages and have all travel expenses covered.
The role requires the successful individual to share their adventures through photography, long and short-form social media content and blog writing, showcasing the joy of these places through authentic storytelling. Their content will be shared across holidaycottages.co.uk’s digital channels and with national press.
The ideal candidate is a confident and creative storyteller with a passion for travel, the outdoors, and celebrating local culture within the UK. They should be experienced in creating engaging content across various formats.
The winner will begin their mission to spread joy across the UK in February 2026.
Visit holidaycottages.co.uk/blog/joy-seeker-competition to enter. The closing date for entries is 20 January 2026.
