New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to Gwynedd establishments.
Smashie’s Bangor, Bangor, got a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on 14 August.
Harlech Tandoori, Llys Y Graig Stryd Fawr, also got a score of three on 14 August.
Sunbeach Restaurant at Sunbeach Holiday Park, Llwyngwril, received a three after assessment on 18 August.
Receiving the top score of five are Galeri Cafe Bar, Caernarfon, rated 17 September, Bae Borth Deli Bar, Borth Y Gest, rated on 11 September, Antoniazzi's Penguin Cafe at 260 Stryd Fawr, Bangor, rated on 10 September, Yr Eagles at Tafarn Yr Eagles, Llanuwchllyn, rated on 11 September,
Pekish at 55 Stryd Fawr, Pwllheli, rated on 11 September, and Caffi'r Ddraig at The Portmeirion Hotel Portmeirion, rated on 5 September.
