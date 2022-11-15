Penparcau pupils to take over running of National Library
PUPILSS from Penparcau will take over the National Library of Wales this Friday.
Instead of seeing the usual staff members, visitors will be greeted by the fresh faces of pupils from Ysgol Llwyn-yr-Eos, who will join the library for Takeover Day on Friday, 18 November.
Whilst at the library, the pupils will have a unique opportunity to help with tasks in public areas and behind the scenes, including managing the reception area, the shop and the Reading Room desk. The children will take part in security patrols, curate exhibitions, receive new items into the collections, and assist with repairing materials in the preventative conservation unit.
Rhodri Morgan, Education Service Manager at The National Library of Wales said: For a period some of Wales’ greatest treasures will be in their care, and we’re hoping to provide the children with an unforgettable experience which will improve their understanding of the library’s various collections.” Steffan Davies, deputy head at Ysgol Llwyn-yr-Eos added: “This is an excellent opportunity for the children of Ysgol Llwyn-yr-Eos. “We cannot wait to take part!”
