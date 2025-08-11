A ground-breaking ceremony signals the start of building work at Penrhos Polish Village, previously an RAF base and home to displaced Polish soldiers, airmen, naval personnel and civilians after the Second World War.
On 18 July, representatives from Gwynedd Council, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Poland, ClwydAlyn, Williams Homes, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) and a selection of current and former residents, gathered for the ground-breaking ceremony.
In September 2020 the Polish Housing Society transferred the site to ClwydAlyn as part of a merger arrangement. It had an elderly care home, 90 residential properties, a church, and several communal areas including dining facilities.
Due to age and construction, many homes would have required substantial investment to bring them up to standard. With a significant number uninhabited due to their poor condition, the decision was made to demolish the existing residential properties and rebuild high quality, energy efficient homes and health and care services.
Penrhos Polish Village manager Michal Drewenski said: “The new homes we are building here will secure a stable future community for our current residents and enable us to welcome a significant number of new residents too.”
When site redevelopment is complete, 107 new homes will provide affordable housing.
Gwynedd Cabinet Member for Housing and Property, Cllr Paul Rowlinson, said: “Working in partnership with ClwydAlyn and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board enables us to bring together expertise and resources to secure a sustainable future for this unique and important community.”
Cllr Dilwyn Morgan, Cabinet Member for Adults, Health and Wellbeing and Chair of the Penrhos Partnership Project Board, said: “The innovative care model we are developing will integrate with the exciting housing development also planned for the site, in order to meet local needs.
“Ensuring local people have access to the care and housing options they deserve without having to move away from their families and where they have always lived is a priority for the council, so I congratulate all the partners on the excellent collaboration that has enabled us to reach this important milestone. I’m pleased to see the progress being made for the benefit of the area’s communities.”
Students from Lodz Film School in Poland are filming a documentary about the site, and Honorary Consul of the Republic of Poland with Jurisdiction for Wales, Professor Keshav Singhal and his wife Poonam Singhal attended the ground-breaking ceremony.
Professor Singhal said: “We are pleased the project aims to preserve Polish heritage of the place, which strengthens Polish–Welsh friendship and commemorates the Polish Armed Forces, many of whom stayed in Penrhos Polish Village for the rest of their lives.”
ClwydAlyn is working with CADW to preserve Polish and Welsh heritage at Penrhos. The Freedom Cross has been listed as a structure of historical and cultural interest and the church and walled gardens will also be protected.
Craig Sparrow, ClwydAlyn executive director of development, said: “These homes will form part of an inclusive future for Penrhos Polish Village, whilst respecting the Welsh and Polish history at this fascinating location.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.