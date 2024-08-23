A Penrhyncoch minister is gaining attention for completing Aberystwyth Parkrun – whilst juggling.
Derrick Adams, 66, first started juggling around the 5km course for a joke, but it has become more of a regular occurrence for the minister of the Welsh Evangelical Church in Llanfarian.
When asked why he keeps up the tradition and how it all began, Derrick said: “I do lots of children's work. I saw juggling as a fun thing to do, especially in camps, teaching people to juggle.
“I've always enjoyed doing different things.
“I think I did it first in Parkrun when it was close to April Fool’s Day or something like that, so I did it as a joke. But after that everybody was asking me, ‘When you going to the juggling again?’ so I started doing it every now and again, especially when I haven't run much, so I know I’m going to be quite slow. It's a good excuse for being slow.”
Derrick completed Parkrun on the day we spoke to him in 28 minutes and 16 seconds!
When asked what he would say to someone thinking of doing Parkrun, he said: “I think Parkrun is brilliant!
“I was persuaded first of all by my son and daughter-in-law who are very fit, and I thought I can't do Parkrun.
“I used to run cross country in school - it's a long time ago - but I thought I'd be so slow. But then...what can I say...some people encouraged me to do Parkrun who were obviously not very good runners, if I can put it like that, and I thought if they do it I'm not going to be last. But I actually found that because I had that residual fitness, I could run reasonably well you know. It was fun!
“Some people walk, and it's a great place to have a bit of mental health...friendship… It’s excellent. I'd really recommend it.”
When Derrick is not running and juggling his way around Aberystwyth’s Parkrun course, he can be found at the Welsh Evangelical Church in Llanfarian, which meets at 10.30am and 5pm on Sundays.
