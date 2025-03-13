A public meeting has been organised to discuss ‘unacceptable’ delays to Nantlle Valley health facility plans.
Arfon MS Siân Gwenllian is concerned that despite repeated assurances, the site earmarked for Canolfan Lleu remains empty.
Canolfan Lleu was heralded as an ambitious health and well-being hub in Penygroes to serve Nantlle Valley, integrating health services, housing, and flexible offices. Plans have faced delays and concerns are growing about the project’s future.
The MS has requested an update from Betsi Cadwaladr and Grŵp Cynefin ahead of a meeting at Penygroes Memorial Hall on 7 April (7pm).
Siân said: “The people of Dyffryn Nantlle deserve clear answers. It is completely unacceptable that, after so many promises, there has been no visible progress on Canolfan Lleu.”