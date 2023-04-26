The MP said: "I’m supporting RNIB’s calls on the government to address the financial pressures that many people with sight loss are facing, including many in my Dwyfor Meirionnydd constituency. "Learning about some of these day-to-day challenges was hugely informative. "I urge the UK Government to recognise that additional measures need to be implemented to support people who are struggling to cope with both the additional costs of living with sight loss, alongside the rise in the price of essentials like food, housing, and transport. "High living costs are not likely to ease at all soon, and I join the RNIB in calling on the government to do more to support blind and partially sighted people.