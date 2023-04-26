Calls have been made to increase support for people living with sight loss to mitigate the cost of living crisis. Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP, Liz Saville Roberts, joined the RNIB (Royal National Institute for the Blind) at an event in Westminster to learn more about the additional financial burdens people with sight loss are facing as a consequence of the cost-of-living crisis.
Before prices started to rise, 1 in 5 blind and partially sighted people said they had difficulty making ends meet, and the rising cost-of-living has made this situation worse.
Extra costs can be incurred from a need for assistive technology, a greater need for taxi journeys, support in the home, additional lighting, and much more.
Mrs Saville Roberts is backing calls by the RNIB for more support for people with sight loss to cope with energy bills, including developing a social energy tariff, reviewing and rebasing benefit rates so people can afford an adequate standard of living and manage the extra costs that come with sight loss.
The MP said: "I’m supporting RNIB’s calls on the government to address the financial pressures that many people with sight loss are facing, including many in my Dwyfor Meirionnydd constituency. "Learning about some of these day-to-day challenges was hugely informative. "I urge the UK Government to recognise that additional measures need to be implemented to support people who are struggling to cope with both the additional costs of living with sight loss, alongside the rise in the price of essentials like food, housing, and transport. "High living costs are not likely to ease at all soon, and I join the RNIB in calling on the government to do more to support blind and partially sighted people.
"If any of my Dwyfor Meirionnydd constituents are struggling with sight loss and need to talk through their options then I’d encourage them to call RNIB’s Helpline on 0303 123 9999, visit rnib.org.uk/advice or email [email protected]"