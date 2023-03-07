‘Yes Life’ charts a journey from challenging times to friendship and joy. To euphoric excitement and blissful rest, from old He-Man toys, choose-your-own-adventure books, moving music in grin-packed pubs and fantastic festivals, sublime seaside solitude, and many different ways for a person to play. Doors and the bar open at 7.30pm at the Cellar Bar on Quay Street and entry is £3. Open mic spots are available – just sign up on the door by 8pm. The Bards welcome writers of poetry, short stories, micro-fiction and novels (max five minutes each). People who want to read can put their names down at the door on the night. Or go along to listen to the fabulous Dominic Berry, plus a variety of spoken word performances from the talented regulars.