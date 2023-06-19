Aberaeron’s new performing arts group, Sêr Aeron, has featured on S4C’s new programme, Y Sgubor Flodau (The Flower Barn).
Group leader and founder Rhian Graham was awarded the flowers by rapper and rugby player Lloyd Lewis after being nominated by members of the community for her exceptional work setting up the group.
S4C’s Y Sgubor Flodau (The Flower Barn) is produced by Cardiff-based independent production company, Wildflame Productions.
The six-part original factual entertainment format sees people from across Wales visit the Flower Barn to nominate a deserving individual or group. Whether it's a thank you, to recognise work in the community, or to celebrate an event, the talented team of florists creates fantastic floral displays for each occasion".
The series started last Tuesday, 13 June, and Sêr Aeron feature in episode 2 tomorrow night at 9pm (Tuesday, 20 June).
Rhian said: “This is incredible recognition from the community of Aberaeron and reiterates the strength and impact of amateur dramatics in our town and we must continue to champion and support our young talent, whatever that talent may be.”
Sêr Aeron is a performing arts group that caters to both primary and secondary school ages and represents modern interest for the young enthusiast interested in all aspects of performing arts.
Huw Evans, Aberaeron Memorial Hall co-ordinator and son of Sir Geraint Evans said: “Aberaeron Memorial Hall provides the perfect venue, as did the chapels of yesteryear, for children of all ages to hone their performing and reciting skills to a wider audience, but it needs the vision and drive of devoted individuals such as Rhian to work with and develop the skills and talents of our local youngsters in the performing arts. Long may this last and I am delighted that Rhian has been recognised in this manner. Well done to you all in Sêr Aeron!”
Today, Sêr Aeron has a packed itinerary of activities, specialist classes, support sessions, and community projects. It all started with a problem. In 2022, Rhian identified a gap and filled it. “As a teacher, I witnessed first-hand the change in our young people. In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic in June 2020, I wanted to establish something that would have a positive and powerful effect on the emotional well-being of our local children. My aim was to develop confidence and teach them to ‘be bold, be brave, be you”
As an academic mentor to the sixth form at Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron, Rhian is familiar with the impact of well-being on academic achievement.
“Positive attitude and growth mindset are instrumental to young people’s well-being, but it is something that requires practice to master. Sêr Aeron started in 2022 with a pupil consultation, because we were aware that something needed to happen- a partnership between our local community and our young people,” she said.
"The sessions evolve to meet young people’s changing needs by responding to feedback from our members. Not everybody wants to sing solo in the spotlight, so we offer a variety of activities including poster design, prop design, and creation, technical training in sound and lighting, backstage management, set design and construction plus experience in songwriting, performance, improvisation tasks, script-writing and all the different elements that make up a theatrical production. We worked alongside Memorama to help stage Little Shop of Horrors in November 2022, and then in April this year, we launched our first talent show, Aeron’s Got Talent! It’s hugely important that our young people are given a platform upon which they can demonstrate their skills, not all of which are championed by the national curriculum.
"We believe that the journey young people go on, from joining to being able to perform is more important than the final performance. In order to achieve this, our members often need a reminder to be bold, be brave and be themselves."
“We have activities every week after school during term time and have trips running during the holidays too,” said volunteer youth worker, Nigel Owen.
“I’ve seen first-hand how the children have progressed. Sêr Aeron has had such a positive impact on so many.
“For our local kids, it’s a place to go. I can’t even put into words how much Sêr Aeron has helped the local children.”
Sêr Aeron performance group is feeling positive about the future with their next show scheduled for November 2023. For more information, you can find more through Sêr Aeron’s Facebook page.