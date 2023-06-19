"The sessions evolve to meet young people’s changing needs by responding to feedback from our members. Not everybody wants to sing solo in the spotlight, so we offer a variety of activities including poster design, prop design, and creation, technical training in sound and lighting, backstage management, set design and construction plus experience in songwriting, performance, improvisation tasks, script-writing and all the different elements that make up a theatrical production. We worked alongside Memorama to help stage Little Shop of Horrors in November 2022, and then in April this year, we launched our first talent show, Aeron’s Got Talent! It’s hugely important that our young people are given a platform upon which they can demonstrate their skills, not all of which are championed by the national curriculum.