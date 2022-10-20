Permission refused for agricultural shed plan

By Cambrian News reporter  
Friday 21st October 2022 6:00 am
Planning permission for an agricultural shed already built near Llangybi has been refused by Ceredigion County Council.

Retrospective planning was sought for a nine by 13 metre agricultural storage shed on land opposite Tan yr Allt, Coxhead, with the application brought before the council’s development management committee on previous occasions.

Officers had recommended that the application be refused with one of the reasons being that it is sited on the track bed of the former Aberystwyth to Carmarthen railway line and “fails to protect former transport infrastructure.”

Trawslink Cymru, a group campaigning for the re-establishment of a west Wales railway linking Aberystwyth to Carmarthen, had objected to the scheme.

Local member Cllr Eryl Evans also raised concerns about the application.

