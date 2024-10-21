A petition calling for the establishment of a dental school in Bangor has been launched by Arfon MS Siân Gwenllian.
It was launched at a conference for Welsh dentists in Cardiff held by Y Gymdeithas Ddeintyddol (The Welsh Dental Association) and follows the publication of a report commissioned by the MS making the case for the school.
The calls have been supported by figures from the university, as well as local dentists and health board representatives.
It has been argued that the new dental school would help get to grips with the dental crisis by growing the workforce.
The MS recently led a debate in the Senedd on this issue, calling on Welsh Government to implement the report’s findings. She secured the support of MSs from the Conservatives and Labour, but despite conceding that the report was ‘well-researched’, the Cabinet Secretary for Health insisted Welsh Government could not fund the project.
The MS said: “In a report by Healthcare Inspectorate Wales published last week, one of the main health bodies in Wales claims that 'patients face delays in getting dental care, with many dental practices finding it difficult to meet the demand.
“It also states that delays in getting dental appointments can lead to minor concerns developing into a more complex problem, which requires more invasive and costly treatments.
“This underlines the need to train more dentists in Wales.
“Although the Cabinet Secretary for North Wales has said he supports the idea in principle, it was frustrating to hear the Cabinet Secretary for Health reject the plans for fiscal reasons.
“That’s why I am launching a petition to show the breadth of support locally by constituents and dental professionals alike for establishing a school of dentistry in Bangor.
“The report commissioned by myself sets out clearly the case for training dentists in the north.
“I was glad to be invited to present the report’s findings at a conference for Welsh dentists last week, and the response was enthusiastic.
“I’m fully aware that training is only part of the solution, but it is an essential part of it.
“Therefore, I urge everyone who supports the principle of training more dentists, and doing so in Bangor, to sign my petition. Together we can see this campaign through and make a tangible difference to the dental crisis that causes so much misery for individuals and families across Wales.”