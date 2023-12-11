A PETITION set up to prevent the closure of Ynyslas Visitor Centre has gained more than 2,800 signatures in a matter of days.
Fears have been raised that Ynyslas Visitor Centre, along with Bwlch Nant yr Arian near Ponterwyd and Coed y Brenin near Dolgelllau, may close as Natural Resources Wales conducts a review into their futures.
The petition, which was set up by June Lincoln to save Ynyslas, says: “The Ynyslas Visitor Centre plays a crucial role in preserving our local environment. “Closing down the Ynyslas Visitor Centre will have far-reaching consequences beyond what we can see today - it will be nothing short of a wildlife disaster.”
Politicians are calling for urgent meetings with NRW over the future of the three visitor centres.
Ceredigion MS Elin Jones said: “Myself and Ben Lake MP have asked NRW for an urgent meeting. Any potential permanent closure of important centres in Ceredigion require meaningful consultation with local communities. These centres are valued community assets and need to be respected as such. We are seeking an emergency meeting with NRW to discuss Ynyslas and other centres in Ceredigion, such as Nant yr Arian.”
Concerns have also been raised over the future of Coed y Brenin.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd politicians, Mabon ap Gwynfor MS and Liz Saville Roberts MP said: ''Visitor centres operated by Natural Resources Wales bring a wealth of recreational and economic benefits to the communities in which they’re located.
“We are therefore concerned to learn that the future of these centres, including the extremely popular Coed y Brenin in our constituency, are under review.
“Coed y Brenin is a much-loved centre amongst local people and visitors, supporting local jobs and bringing significant investment into the Meirionnydd economy.
“It is the UK’s first purpose-built mountain biking centre, is the starting point for walking and running trails, and attracts thousands of visitors from far and wide. Any potential talk of changing how these centres operate or their long-term future will understandably concern our constituents.
“We will be asking Natural Resources Wales (NRW) for a meeting at the earliest opportunity.
“They must be prepared to work openly and creatively with local communities to ensure these fantastic resources continue to serve local people and the visitor economy alike.
Cllr Delyth Lloyd Griffith added: "As the local councillor, this news has come as a shock. Coed y Brenin is an important local employer in the area. The centre’s future is vitally important along with the employment opportunities it brings."
, Elsie Grace, Head of Sustainable Commercial Development for NRW, told the Cambrian News: “Our visitor centres are a much-loved resource among locals and visitors from further afield and the staff who operate them are rightly considered to be the face of NRW.
“However, public funding is exceptionally tight across the whole of the UK.
“As such, we are having to look across all of our remit and critically review what we can and must continue to do, what we stop and what we slow.
“This is no different to any other public sector body at the moment.
“Our visitor centres are part of this review, but no decision has yet been made on how they will operate in the future.
“Over the coming months we’ll be drawing up options and recommendations for the future and the final decisions for 2024/25 will be made by our board before the end of March.”
There had been claims that the Ynyslas Visitor Centre would close at the end of December, but Ms Grace said: “We will continue to operate Ynyslas for this financial year, as we review our recreation offer. In practical terms this means that we open the Visitor Centre as usual between January and the end of March.“