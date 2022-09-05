Photographer’s hope Big Tribute snaps will help local appeal
LOCAL photographer Jonny Evans is planning his own big tribute to the Bronglais Chemo Appeal by selling photos from this year’s music festival for charity.
Train driver Jonny was the official photographer at the The Big Tribute Festival, which took place in Aberystwyth over the August bank holiday weekend, and now he is offering the photographs for sale at £3 each, with all proceeds going to the Bronglais Chemotherapy Day Unit Appeal.
Jonny said: “Most people are touched by cancer in some way; I lost all four of my grandparents to the disease. I wanted to support the appeal, so when I was asked to take the photos at the festival, I thought it was a good way to raise money at the same time.
“I’ve got over 7,500 pictures which I am in the process of uploading to my Facebook and Instagram pages. There are photographs from all three days of the festival and from the four days when the organisers were setting up.”
To purchase a photograph, contact Jonny on Facebook (@Shootforthesêr) or Instagram (@shoot_for_the_ser) with a screen shot of the image you want.
