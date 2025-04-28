Crowds lined the streets in Cardigan over the weekend to celebrate Barley Saturday.

One of the highlights of the south Ceredigion calendar, the event even attracted First Minister, Eluned Morgan to the town on Saturday.

Thousands ventured to the town centre, which had its road closed with horses and classic vehicles paraded through Cardigan following judging in the show field, with the winners being presented with their awards outside the Guild Hall.

Eluned Morgan said of her visit: “It’s one of the local highlights of the year - a celebration of Cardigan’s deep farming roots, local produce and the incredible sense of community that makes this part of Wales so special.”

Barley Saturday has been held annually in the town since 1961.

First Minister Eluned Morgan among the crowds in Cardigan on Saturday (Gareth Davies)
