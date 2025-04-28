Crowds lined the streets in Cardigan over the weekend to celebrate Barley Saturday.
One of the highlights of the south Ceredigion calendar, the event even attracted First Minister, Eluned Morgan to the town on Saturday.
Thousands ventured to the town centre, which had its road closed with horses and classic vehicles paraded through Cardigan following judging in the show field, with the winners being presented with their awards outside the Guild Hall.
Barley Saturday has been held annually in the town since 1961.
First Minister Eluned Morgan among the crowds in Cardigan on Saturday (Gareth Davies)
Barley Saturday in Cardigan (Gareth Davies)
Barley Saturday in Cardigan (Gareth Davies)
Barley Saturday in Cardigan (Gareth Davies)
Barley Saturday in Cardigan (Gareth Davies)
Barley Saturday in Cardigan (Gareth Davies)
Barley Saturday in Cardigan (Gareth Davies)
Barley Saturday in Cardigan (Gareth Davies)
Barley Saturday in Cardigan (Gareth Davies)
Barley Saturday in Cardigan (Gareth Davies)
Barley Saturday in Cardigan (Gareth Davies)