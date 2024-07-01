Here are some of our favourite photos taken around west Wales by Cambrian News readers in recent weeks.

The Picture This: Cambrian News’ photography club has around 2,000 members on Facebook, with regular contributions from across Ceredigion, Gwynedd, Powys and Carmarthenshire.

These are some of our favourite photographs from the last few weeks.

Aberystwyth town centre
Llinos Furneaux caught this image of entertainment in Aberystwyth town centre (Llinos Furneaux )
Dysynni
Margaret Pugnet caught the early morning colours in the Dysynni Valley (Margaret Pugnet)
Sunset
Shauny Prauny Jones caught a spectacular sunset from Penparau (Shauny Prauny Jones)
Mallard
Dewi Alun Jones captured this mallard in flight on the river Aeron (Dewi Alun Jones)
Cwm Rheidol
A murky looking Cwm Rheidol caught by Rob Williams (Rob Williams)