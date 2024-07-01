Here are some of our favourite photos taken around west Wales by Cambrian News readers in recent weeks.
The Picture This: Cambrian News’ photography club has around 2,000 members on Facebook, with regular contributions from across Ceredigion, Gwynedd, Powys and Carmarthenshire.
These are some of our favourite photographs from the last few weeks.
Llinos Furneaux caught this image of entertainment in Aberystwyth town centre (Llinos Furneaux )
Margaret Pugnet caught the early morning colours in the Dysynni Valley (Margaret Pugnet)
Shauny Prauny Jones caught a spectacular sunset from Penparau (Shauny Prauny Jones)
Dewi Alun Jones captured this mallard in flight on the river Aeron (Dewi Alun Jones)
A murky looking Cwm Rheidol caught by Rob Williams (Rob Williams)