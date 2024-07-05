Liz Saville Roberts has won a fourth term as MP of Dwyfor Meirionnydd.
The Plaid Cymru candidate won with 21,788 votes, giving her a 15,876 majority over the runner-up - Labour’s Joanna Stallard with 5,912 votes.
Reform UK’s Lucy Murphy came third with 4,857 votes, her second time running for election.
Ms Saville Roberts began as MP for the north Wales constituency in 2015 and has won every election since.
Despite the lower voter turnout (55.6 per cent versus 67.5 per cent in 2019), she kept the ward as a Plaid stronghold.
Ms Saville Roberts said: “It’s exhausting and exhilarating at the same time.
“The major difference this time is that the boundaries of the constituency have changed.
“There’s the old Dwyfor Meirionnydd but it also brought in new areas of Arfon up to Felinheli and Bethel and of course an entirely new county as well - the county of Denbighshire.
“So there’s been so much work really just to get to know people and it’ll be a massive challenge.
“My duty now is to make sure we reach out to people to hear their needs and be in contact as best we can.”
The full results were:
Plaid Cymru - Liz Saville Roberts with 21,788
Labour - Joanna Stallard with 5,912
Reform UK - Lucy Murphy with 4,857
Welsh Conservatives - Tomos Day with 4,712
The Green Party - Karl Drinkwater with 1,448
Welsh Liberal Democrats - Phoebe Jenkins with 1,381